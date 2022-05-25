Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,684,122 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 198.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,531,728 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684,122 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $292,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,704,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,861,000 after acquiring an additional 959,037 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,972 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,196,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 409.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,473 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,200,000 after acquiring an additional 723,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

