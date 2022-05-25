Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $341,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,640,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,165 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.