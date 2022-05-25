Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of HubSpot worth $382,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

Shares of HUBS opened at $307.95 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.53 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

