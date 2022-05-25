GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,106,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

NYSE:ITW opened at $203.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

