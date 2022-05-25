GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

