Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 521 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $368,308,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,690 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,343,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

