Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 832 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,491. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

