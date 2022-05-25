Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,612 shares of company stock worth $5,982,636. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $671.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.08. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $621.34 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

