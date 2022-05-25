Glassman Wealth Services Buys 52 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $201.24 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.57 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.19 and its 200-day moving average is $241.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

