Glassman Wealth Services Buys 89 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day moving average of $201.16. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,393. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

