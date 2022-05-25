Glassman Wealth Services Has $52,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in McKesson were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.49. 3,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.09. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,869. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

