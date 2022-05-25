Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after buying an additional 134,417 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

YUM stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

