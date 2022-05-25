Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.02. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
