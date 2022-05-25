Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.02. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

