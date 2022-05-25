Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $197.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

