Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.70. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 131.82%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $42,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $116,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,891 shares of company stock valued at $270,169. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.