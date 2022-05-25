Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.31.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. 289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

