Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. 28,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 32,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

