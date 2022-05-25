Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. 28,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 32,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.
About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)
