Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 547.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.87 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

