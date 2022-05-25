Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 139,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.66. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

