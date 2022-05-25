Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

BKNG stock opened at $2,050.06 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,192.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,289.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

