Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

