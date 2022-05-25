Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,169 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

