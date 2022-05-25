Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,319 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Etsy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,789,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.08.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.