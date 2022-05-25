Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $233.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.40. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.