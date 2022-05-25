Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Teleflex by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $24,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teleflex by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $285.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.16.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.