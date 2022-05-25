Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 161,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:X opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

