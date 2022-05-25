GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Up 16.7%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 123,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 244,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market cap of C$17.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.
GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)
