Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $515.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

