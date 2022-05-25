Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $10.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $10.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.87. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $10.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $42.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.25 to $44.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $37.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.25 to $40.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

NYSE:GPI opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.71. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.