Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $59.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMAB. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 26.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,675. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $1.8212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

