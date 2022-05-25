Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.17.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.