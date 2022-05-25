Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Announces $0.09 Annual Dividend

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

TV stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2,845.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 309,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,710,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.8% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

