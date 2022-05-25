GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 14,980 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.25% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KPTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

KPTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,218. The stock has a market cap of $437.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

