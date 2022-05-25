GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 719 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.96. 15,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.43 and its 200-day moving average is $319.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.87 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

