GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 87,600 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in VEON by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,063,016. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $813.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

