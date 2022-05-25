GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 76,322 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TFSL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.