GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of ACCO Brands worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $38,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,453,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 72,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,814. The stock has a market cap of $699.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,886 shares of company stock worth $1,791,778. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.