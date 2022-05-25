GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.13 Million Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Kelly Services worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 1,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,961. The firm has a market cap of $762.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

