GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.13 Million Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Kelly Services worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 1,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,961. The firm has a market cap of $762.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Kelly Services Profile (Get Rating)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
