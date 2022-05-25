GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Personalis were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Personalis by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Personalis by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $31,703.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,381 shares in the company, valued at $422,386.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $103,600. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 21,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,321. The company has a market cap of $181.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

