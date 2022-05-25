GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 36,431 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 191.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,431 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSP. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In other news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $854,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,631,641.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,876.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 486,579 shares of company stock valued at $14,297,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSP traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,214. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.27. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

