GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 121,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 32,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

