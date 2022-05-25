GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Graco stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,445. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.