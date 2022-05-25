Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GES traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,909. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Guess’ declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

