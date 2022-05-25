Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 874.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,001,087 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $114,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,048 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 427,790 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 247,195 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $2,859,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $762,250.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,353 shares of company stock worth $9,858,430 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.