Halving Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,315.15 or 0.48171905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00498089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

