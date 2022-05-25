Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $50.76 or 0.00168715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $34.36 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 695,202 coins and its circulating supply is 676,982 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

