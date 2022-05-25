HBK Investments L P Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Newmont by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,150 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,612,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

