Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.34

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 107021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,433,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after buying an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

