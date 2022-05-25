Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $64.81. 826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

