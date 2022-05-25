HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

