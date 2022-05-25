HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLLGY)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.